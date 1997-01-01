Side effect(s) of Topiramate

Read the side effects of Topiramate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hypertension, slow heart beat.- Tingling, drowsiness, nervousness, confusion, difficulty with concentration, dizziness, fatigue,difficulty with memory, depression, speech disorders, behavior problems, abnormal gait, anxiety, abnormal coordination,mood problems, language problems, aggressive reaction, sleeplessness, tremor, involuntary muscle contraction, agitation.- Hair loss, itching, rash, acne, skin disorder, dermatitis, redness of the skin, eczema, increased sweating, seborrhea, skin discoloration.- Abnormal tears , eye pain,double vision, blurred vision, conjunctivitis, eye abnormality, tinnitus, abnormal accommodation, decreased hearing, inflammation of the middle ear, tinnitus, inflammation of pharynx.- Loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, difficulty in swallowing, increased saliva, constipation, dry mouth, gas,fecal incontinence, gingivitis, inflammation of the tongue, gum hyperplasia, tooth disorder, inflammation of pancreas.- Breast pain, urinary incontinence, urinary tract infection, cyst in urine, menstrual disorder, premature ejaculation, kidney stone, vaginal bleeding; absence of menstrual cycle, frequency, prostate disorder, intermenstrual bleeding, acid in urine tube.- Multiple bleeding, nose bleed, decrease in hemoglobin, white blood cells, blood clot.- Gamma-GT increased, liver failure, jaundice.- Loss of weight, thirst, low blood sugar, increased appetite.- Joint pain, leg cramps, muscle pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, runny nose, pneumonia, coughing, difficulty in breathing, asthma, respiratory disorder.- Injury, fever, viral infection, back pain, chest pain, flu-like symptoms, leg pain, allergic reaction, hot flushes, neoplasm, body odor, rigors, skeletal pain.*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.*Seek immediate medical attention if blurred vision or eye pain.