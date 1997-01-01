Side effect(s) of Tizanidine

Read the side effects of Tizanidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness.
Heart
-
Dilatation of blood vessels, postural hypotension, abnormal heart rhythm.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdomen pain, diarrhea, blood in stool, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, loss of appetite.
Liver
-
Increase in liver enzymes, liver damage.
Blood
-
Unusual bleeding, high blood cholesterol, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, systemic inflammatory response syndrome.
Metabolic
-
Swelling of leg, hypothyroidism, weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Autoimmune neuromuscular disease, back pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Sedation, depression, anxiety, tingling, hallucinations.
Respiratory
-
Sinusitis, pneumonia, inflammation of bronchus.
Skin
-
Rash, sweating, skin ulcer, itching, dry skin, acne, hair loss, hives.
Eye and ENT
-
Ear pain, tinnitus, deafness, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, eye pain, optic nerve disease, inflammation of middle ear, eye bleeding, visual field defect.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary urgency, heavy menstrual bleeding, urinary tract infection, urinary retention, kidney stone, increase in size of uterine fibroids, vaginal yeast infections, inflammation of vagina.
Other Precautions :
*It may cause dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting when you get up too quickly from a lying position. Get up slowly from bed.