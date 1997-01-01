Side effect(s) of Tizanidine

Read the side effects of Tizanidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness.- Dilatation of blood vessels, postural hypotension, abnormal heart rhythm.- Abdomen pain, diarrhea, blood in stool, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, loss of appetite.- Increase in liver enzymes, liver damage.- Unusual bleeding, high blood cholesterol, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, systemic inflammatory response syndrome.- Swelling of leg, hypothyroidism, weight loss.- Autoimmune neuromuscular disease, back pain.- Sedation, depression, anxiety, tingling, hallucinations.- Sinusitis, pneumonia, inflammation of bronchus.- Rash, sweating, skin ulcer, itching, dry skin, acne, hair loss, hives.- Ear pain, tinnitus, deafness, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, eye pain, optic nerve disease, inflammation of middle ear, eye bleeding, visual field defect.- Urinary urgency, heavy menstrual bleeding, urinary tract infection, urinary retention, kidney stone, increase in size of uterine fibroids, vaginal yeast infections, inflammation of vagina.*It may cause dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting when you get up too quickly from a lying position. Get up slowly from bed.