Side effect(s) of Tiotropium

Read the side effects of Tiotropium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, constipation, fast heartbeat, blurred vision, glaucoma (new onset or worsening), painful urination and urinary retention.- Chest pain, fluid retention and dependency.- Dry mouth, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, mouth infection and vomiting.- Muscle pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, inflammation of pharynx, runny nose, and nosebleed.- Rash.- Urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.