Side effect(s) of Tiotropium

Read the side effects of Tiotropium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth, constipation, fast heartbeat, blurred vision, glaucoma (new onset or worsening), painful urination and urinary retention.
Body as a Whole
-
Chest pain, fluid retention and dependency.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, mouth infection and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, inflammation of pharynx, runny nose, and nosebleed.
Skin
-
Rash.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.