Side effect(s) of Testosterone Enanthate

Read the side effects of Testosterone Enanthate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Changing hormone levels.- Anxiety, depression, generalized tingling, headache, increased or decreased libido; amnesia, anxiety, dizziness, hostility, sleeplessness, general discomfort, sleep apnea.- Acne, excessive hairiness, male pattern baldness, dandruff; discolored hair, redness, tingling, rash.- Lacrimation increased, smell disorder, taste disorder.- Inhibition or gonadotropin secretion.- Nausea, GI bleeding.- Absence of menstruation and other menstrual irregularities, changes in body (women); excessive frequency and duration of penile erection, breast enlargement in men, low concentration of sperm.*Avoid using in pregnant women.