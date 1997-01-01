Side effect(s) of Testosterone Enanthate

Read the side effects of Testosterone Enanthate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Changing hormone levels.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, depression, generalized tingling, headache, increased or decreased libido; amnesia, anxiety, dizziness, hostility, sleeplessness, general discomfort, sleep apnea.
Skin
-
Acne, excessive hairiness, male pattern baldness, dandruff; discolored hair, redness, tingling, rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Lacrimation increased, smell disorder, taste disorder.
Endocrine
-
Inhibition or gonadotropin secretion.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, GI bleeding.
Genitourinary
-
Absence of menstruation and other menstrual irregularities, changes in body (women); excessive frequency and duration of penile erection, breast enlargement in men, low concentration of sperm.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid using in pregnant women.