Side effect(s) of Temozolomide

Read the side effects of Temozolomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hair loss, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, headache, constipation, loss of appetite, convulsions, rash, weakness, diarrhea, weakness, fever, dizziness, abnormal coordination, viral infection, memory loss, and sleeplessness.- Convulsions, dizziness, tingling, drowsiness, incoordination, confusion, anxiety, depression.- Decrease in number of all blood cells.- Adrenal hypercorticism.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite.- Muscle pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of pharynx, sinusitis, coughing.- Rash, itching.- Urinary tract infection, increased frequency.- Double vision, vision abnormal.*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.