Side effect(s) of Telmisartan

Read the side effects of Telmisartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea.
Body as a Whole
-
Allergy, fever, leg pain and uneasiness.
Heart
-
Palpitations, chest pain, fast heart rate, leg swelling and abnormal ECG.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, unsteadiness, tingling, involuntary muscle contractions, decreased sensitivity, impotence, increased sweating flushing, anxiety, depression and nervousness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Flatulence, constipation, stomach inflammation, vomiting, dry mouth, gastro esophageal reflux, tooth pain and nonspecific gastrointestinal disorders.
Metabolic
-
Increased cholesterol level in blood and sugar.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint inflammation/pain and leg cramps.
Immunity
-
Fungal infection, abscess and ear inflammation.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed and inflammation of bronchus/nose.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, rash, redness and itching.
Genitourinary
-
Increased urination frequency and bladder inflammation.
Eye and ENT
-
Abnormal vision, eye inflammation, ringing in the ear and ear pain.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor blood pressure, blood electrolyte levels, heart, kidney or liver function regularly while taking this medication.