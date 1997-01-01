Side effect(s) of Telmisartan

Read the side effects of Telmisartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea.- Allergy, fever, leg pain and uneasiness.- Palpitations, chest pain, fast heart rate, leg swelling and abnormal ECG.- Sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, unsteadiness, tingling, involuntary muscle contractions, decreased sensitivity, impotence, increased sweating flushing, anxiety, depression and nervousness.- Flatulence, constipation, stomach inflammation, vomiting, dry mouth, gastro esophageal reflux, tooth pain and nonspecific gastrointestinal disorders.- Increased cholesterol level in blood and sugar.- Joint inflammation/pain and leg cramps.- Fungal infection, abscess and ear inflammation.- Asthma, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed and inflammation of bronchus/nose.- Skin inflammation, rash, redness and itching.- Increased urination frequency and bladder inflammation.- Abnormal vision, eye inflammation, ringing in the ear and ear pain.* Monitor blood pressure, blood electrolyte levels, heart, kidney or liver function regularly while taking this medication.