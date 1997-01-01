Side effect(s) of Tapentadol

Read the side effects of Tapentadol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, dry mouth, indigestion, abdominal discomfort and impaired gastric emptying.
General
-
Fatigue, feeling hot, irritability, fluid retention, and drug withdrawal syndrome.
Infections
-
Upper respiratory tract infection and urinary tract infection.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, involuntary muscle contractions, and heaviness.
Central Nervous system
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, tremor, lethargy, sensory loss, tingling, attention disturbance, sleepiness, speech disorder, unconsciousness, memory loss, incoordination, fainting, epilepsy, sleeplessness, confusion, abnormal dreams, anxiety, disorientation, restlessness, agitation, nervousness, and abnormal thinking.
Skin
-
Itching, increased sweating, rash, and hives.
Heart
-
Hot flush, increased or decreased heart rate.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary hesitation and frequent daytime urination.
Respiratory
-
Decreased oxygen saturation, cough, difficulty in breathing and respiratory depression.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.