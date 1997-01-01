Side effect(s) of Tapentadol

Read the side effects of Tapentadol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, dry mouth, indigestion, abdominal discomfort and impaired gastric emptying.- Fatigue, feeling hot, irritability, fluid retention, and drug withdrawal syndrome.- Upper respiratory tract infection and urinary tract infection.- Decreased appetite.- Joint pain, involuntary muscle contractions, and heaviness.- Dizziness, drowsiness, tremor, lethargy, sensory loss, tingling, attention disturbance, sleepiness, speech disorder, unconsciousness, memory loss, incoordination, fainting, epilepsy, sleeplessness, confusion, abnormal dreams, anxiety, disorientation, restlessness, agitation, nervousness, and abnormal thinking.- Itching, increased sweating, rash, and hives.- Hot flush, increased or decreased heart rate.- Visual disturbances.- Urinary hesitation and frequent daytime urination.- Decreased oxygen saturation, cough, difficulty in breathing and respiratory depression.* Avoid excess dosage.