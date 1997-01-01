Side effect(s) of Sucralfate

Read the side effects of Sucralfate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, gastric discomfort, indigestion, flatulence and dry mouth.- Itching and rash.- Dizziness, sleeplessness, sleepiness and unsteadiness.- Back pain and headache.* Avoid excess dosage. Not recommended in children under 15 years. Bezoar formation has been reported and caution is needed in patients with delayed gastric emptying.