Side effect(s) of Sucralfate

Read the side effects of Sucralfate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, gastric discomfort, indigestion, flatulence and dry mouth.
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, sleeplessness, sleepiness and unsteadiness.
Miscellaneous
-
Back pain and headache.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
Not recommended in children under 15 years. Bezoar formation has been reported and caution is needed in patients with delayed gastric emptying.