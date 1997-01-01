Side effect(s) of Simvastatin

Read the side effects of Simvastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, depression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, flatulence, distortion of the sense of taste, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation.
Eye
-
Lens opacities, blurring of vision.
Metabolic
-
Serum transaminases and CPK elevations.
♦
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, muscle weakness and Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy (IMNM).
Miscellaneous
-
Heartburn, hypersensitivity, sexual dysfunction, and upper respiratory symptoms.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid changing the dose with out doctor's advice.