Side effect(s) of Selegiline

Read the side effects of Selegiline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion.- Allergic reaction, inflammation of skin, face swelling, fever, bruising.- Lack of coordination, depression, dizziness, movement disorder, hallucinations, headache, sleeplessness, drowsiness, tremor, abnormal gait, agitation, emotional lability, increased salivation, nervousness, nerve pain, personality disorder, psychosis, vertigo, migraine.- High blood pressure, chest pain, abnormal heart rate and/or rhythm, stroke, congestive heart failure, heart arrest, low blood pressure, heart attack, pallor, syncope.- Constipation, diarrhea, difficulty in swallowing, indigestion, flatulence, nausea, ulcer of mouth, esophagus or stomach, tooth disorder, vomiting, loss of appetite, gall stone, colitis, gum inflammation, hepatitis.- Bruising, abnormal platelet counts, anemia, increased level of white blood cells.- Low potassium levels, dehydration.- Leg cramps, muscle/joint pain, tendon rupture, back/neck pain.- Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx, sinuses, bronchi, runny nose, asthma, bronchitis, hiccup, nose bleed, lung swelling, pleural effusion, pneumonia, voice alteration.- Rash, dry skin, inflammation of skin, fungal infection, itching, skin discoloration, skin ulcer, sweating.- Urinary incontinence, urgency or increased frequency.- Abnormal vision, deafness, loss of taste or abnormal taste sensation, ringing in the ear.* Patient may develop with increased risk of melanoma (skin cancer), kidney impairment, exacerbate preexisting movement disorder.