Side effect(s) of Secobarbital

Read the side effects of Secobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, agitation, confusion, restlessness, incorodination, CNS depression, nightmares, nervousness, psychiatric disturbance, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety, dizziness and abnormality in thinking.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache, injection site reactions, hypersensitivity reactions (shock, skin rashes, skin inflammation), fever and liver damage.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.