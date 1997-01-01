Side effect(s) of Samarium SM 153 Lexdronam

Read the side effects of Samarium SM 153 Lexdronam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Worsening of the condition, fever, chills and infection.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, chest pain and high or low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Blood
-
Clotting disorder, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, and platelets, lymph node disease, blood in urine and nosebleed.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, weakness and fracture.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tingling, spinal cord compression and stroke.
Respiratory
-
Lung inflammation and increased cough.
Skin
-
Bruising and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.