Side effect(s) of Rivaroxaban

Read the side effects of Rivaroxaban as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bone marrow depression.- Sudden onset of bleeding into the retroperitoneal space.- Jaundice and liver inflammation.- Hypersensitivity, anaphylactic reaction and anaphylactic shock.- Stroke, blood clot in brain and paralysis.- Stevens-Johnson syndrome.* Avoid excess dosage.