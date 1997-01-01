Side effect(s) of Rivaroxaban

Read the side effects of Rivaroxaban as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
Bone marrow depression.
Gastrointestinal
Sudden onset of bleeding into the retroperitoneal space.
Liver
Jaundice and liver inflammation.
Immune system disorder
Hypersensitivity, anaphylactic reaction and anaphylactic shock.
Central Nervous system
Stroke, blood clot in brain and paralysis.
Skin
Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.