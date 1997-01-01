Side effect(s) of Piroxicam

Read the side effects of Piroxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Fluid accumulation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, elevated liver enzymes, flatulence, gross bleeding/perforation, heartburn, nausea, ulcers and vomiting.
Blood
-
Anemia and increased bleeding time.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and headache.
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
ENT
-
Ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Abnormal kidney function.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.