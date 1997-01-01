Side effect(s) of Piroxicam

Read the side effects of Piroxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fluid accumulation.- Loss of appetite, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, elevated liver enzymes, flatulence, gross bleeding/perforation, heartburn, nausea, ulcers and vomiting.- Anemia and increased bleeding time.- Dizziness and headache.- Itching and rash.- Ringing in the ear.- Abnormal kidney function.* Avoid excess dosage.