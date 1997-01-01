Side effect(s) of Pindolol

Read the side effects of Pindolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Abnormal dreams, dizziness, fatigue, hallucinations, sleeplessness, nervousness, weakness and tingling.
Heart
-
Difficulty in breathing, swelling in the leg, heart failure and palpitations.
Musculoskeletal
-
Chest pain, joint pain, muscle cramps and muscle pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal discomfort and nausea.
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.