Side effect(s) of Pindolol

Read the side effects of Pindolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal dreams, dizziness, fatigue, hallucinations, sleeplessness, nervousness, weakness and tingling.- Difficulty in breathing, swelling in the leg, heart failure and palpitations.- Chest pain, joint pain, muscle cramps and muscle pain.- Abdominal discomfort and nausea.- Itching and rash.* Avoid excess dosage.