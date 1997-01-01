Side effect(s) of Nateglinide

Read the side effects of Nateglinide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood sugar (these may include cold sweats, cool pale skin, tremor, anxious feeling, unusual tiredness or weakness, confusion, difficulty in concentration, excessive hunger, temporary vision changes, headache or nausea).- Dizziness.- Diarrhea, nausea.- Jaundice due to the bile obstruction from the liver, elevated LFTs(Liver function test).- Rash, itching, hives.- Upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of bronchus, coughing.- Back pain, flu-like symptoms, joint diseases, accidental trauma.*Follow the diet program given to you.*To prevent low blood sugar, eat meals at the same time each day and do not skip meals.