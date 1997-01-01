Side effect(s) of Nateglinide

Read the side effects of Nateglinide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Metabolic
-
Low blood sugar (these may include cold sweats, cool pale skin, tremor, anxious feeling, unusual tiredness or weakness, confusion, difficulty in concentration, excessive hunger, temporary vision changes, headache or nausea).
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea.
Liver
-
Jaundice due to the bile obstruction from the liver, elevated LFTs(Liver function test).
Hypersensitivity
-
Rash, itching, hives.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of bronchus, coughing.
Miscellaneous
-
Back pain, flu-like symptoms, joint diseases, accidental trauma.
Other Precautions :
*Follow the diet program given to you.
*To prevent low blood sugar, eat meals at the same time each day and do not skip meals.