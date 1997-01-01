Side effect(s) of Meprobamate

Read the side effects of Meprobamate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, incoordination, dizziness, slurred speech, headache, fainting, weakness, tingling, impairment of visual accommodation, emotion, over stimulation, excitement and fast EEG activity.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, low blood pressure and transient ECG changes.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.