Side effect(s) of Lorazepam

Read the side effects of Lorazepam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness.- Drowsiness, memory loss, confusion, disorientation, depression, emotional state, suicidal thought/attempt, incoordination, weakness, convulsions/seizures, tremor, fainting, visual disturbances, slurred speech, change in libido, impotence, headache and coma.- Respiratory depression and worsening of obstructive pulmonary disease.- Nausea, change in appetite, constipation and jaundice.- Shock.- Hair loss.*Avoid excess dosage.