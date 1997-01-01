Side effect(s) of Lorazepam

Read the side effects of Lorazepam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, memory loss, confusion, disorientation, depression, emotional state, suicidal thought/attempt, incoordination, weakness, convulsions/seizures, tremor, fainting, visual disturbances, slurred speech, change in libido, impotence, headache and coma.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory depression and worsening of obstructive pulmonary disease.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, change in appetite, constipation and jaundice.
Hypersensitivity reactions
-
Shock.
Skin
-
Hair loss.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.