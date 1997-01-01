Side effect(s) of Lopinavir and Ritonavir

Read the side effects of Lopinavir and Ritonavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Diarrhea.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, indigestion, flatulence.
General
Weakness.
Metabolic
Decreased weight and appetite.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
Headache, tingling, sleeplessness, depression, libido decreased.
Skin
Rash.
Heart
Dilatation of blood vessels.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.