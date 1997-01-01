Side effect(s) of Lincomycin

Read the side effects of Lincomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of tongue/mouth/colon, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and itching in anus.
Blood
-
Decreased blood cell counts.
Hypersensitivity
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Skin
-
Skin rash, hives and vaginal inflammation.
Liver
-
Jaundice and abnormal liver function tests.
Genitourinary
-
Elevation of blood urea nitrogen, low output of urine and/or protein in urine.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor complete blood counts, liver and kidney functions regularly while taking this medication.