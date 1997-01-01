Side effect(s) of Lincomycin

Read the side effects of Lincomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Inflammation of tongue/mouth/colon, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and itching in anus.- Decreased blood cell counts.- Swelling in the extremities.- Skin rash, hives and vaginal inflammation.- Jaundice and abnormal liver function tests.- Elevation of blood urea nitrogen, low output of urine and/or protein in urine.- Low blood pressure.* Monitor complete blood counts, liver and kidney functions regularly while taking this medication.