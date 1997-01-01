Side effect(s) of Levomethadyl Acetate

Read the side effects of Levomethadyl Acetate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
-
Increased tears, runny nose, sneezing, yawning, perspiration, gooseflesh, fever, chilliness alternating with flushing.
Central Nervous System
-
Restlessness, irritability, insomnia, weakness, anxiety, depression, tremors.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and weight loss.
Miscellaneous
-
Dilated pupils, fast heart rate, and body aches.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.