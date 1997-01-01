Side effect(s) of Ketamine

Read the side effects of Ketamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Vivid dreams, hallucinations, confusion, irrational behavior and increased muscle tone.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, fast/low heart rate and abnormal heart rhythm.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and increased saliva.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory depression.
Eye
-
Night blindness and increased eye pressure/tears.
Skin
-
Rash and pain at injection site.
♦
Genitourinary
-
Urinary bladder inflammation
.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.