Side effect(s) of Ixabepilone

Central Nervous System
Confusion, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness and headache.
Gastrointestinal
Vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.
Skin
Hair loss, numbness or burning, hives and rash.
Miscellaneous
Weight loss, watery eyes, difficulty tasting food, tiredness, faintness, chills, cough, sudden swelling and chest pain.
Other Precautions :
* While taking this medication, use effective contraceptives to avoid pregnancy