Side effect(s) of Ixabepilone

Read the side effects of Ixabepilone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Confusion, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness and headache.- Vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.- Hair loss, numbness or burning, hives and rash.- Weight loss, watery eyes, difficulty tasting food, tiredness, faintness, chills, cough, sudden swelling and chest pain.* While taking this medication, use effective contraceptives to avoid pregnancy