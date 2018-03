Read the side effects of Isoxsuprine hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness.- Low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate, lung swelling and flushing.- Nausea, vomiting and abdominal distress.- Rash and allergic reactions such as hives, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest.* Avoid excess dosage.