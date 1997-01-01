Side effect(s) of Isoproterenol Inhalation

Read the side effects of Isoproterenol Inhalation as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nervousness, sleep disorders, headache and dizziness.- Fast heart rate, palpitations, chest pain, Adams-Stokes attacks, lung swelling and low or high blood pressure.- Difficulty in breathing.- Nausea.- Flushing of the skin, sweating, mild tremors and weakness.* Monitor blood pressure, blood gases, urine flow, heart rate and heart function regularly while taking this medication.