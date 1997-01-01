Side effect(s) of Isoproterenol Inhalation

Read the side effects of Isoproterenol Inhalation as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, sleep disorders, headache and dizziness.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, palpitations, chest pain, Adams-Stokes attacks, lung swelling and low or high blood pressure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea.
Other
-
Flushing of the skin, sweating, mild tremors and weakness.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor blood pressure, blood gases, urine flow, heart rate and heart function regularly while taking this medication.