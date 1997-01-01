Side effect(s) of Insulin Detemir

Read the side effects of Insulin Detemir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, neuropathy, seizure and sensory disturbances.
Skin
-
Inflammation of injection site, itching, rash and skin disorder.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision and inflammation of nasopharynx.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hypersensitivity reaction (including anaphylaxis, angioedema, fast pulse, hypotension, rash, shortness of breath, sweating) and insulin antibody production.
Lab-tests
-
Elevated alkaline phosphatase.
Metabolic
-
Low blood sugar, low potassium level and weight gain.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Accidental injury, chest pain, absent reflexes, influenza and swelling in the extremities.
Other Precautions :
*It is not to be used in insulin infusion pumps.