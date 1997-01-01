Side effect(s) of Insulin Detemir

Read the side effects of Insulin Detemir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, neuropathy, seizure and sensory disturbances.- Inflammation of injection site, itching, rash and skin disorder.- Blurred vision and inflammation of nasopharynx.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.- Urinary tract infection.- Hypersensitivity reaction (including anaphylaxis, angioedema, fast pulse, hypotension, rash, shortness of breath, sweating) and insulin antibody production.- Elevated alkaline phosphatase.- Low blood sugar, low potassium level and weight gain.- Upper respiratory tract infection.- Accidental injury, chest pain, absent reflexes, influenza and swelling in the extremities.*It is not to be used in insulin infusion pumps.