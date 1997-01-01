Side effect(s) of Indacaterol

Read the side effects of Indacaterol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Swelling in the extremities, fast heart rate, palpitations, electrocardiogram (ECG) changes.
♦ Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, asthma,
sinusitis, cough, and throat pain.
Metabolic
-
Diabetes.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache and dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea.
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasm, muscle and joint pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.