Side effect(s) of Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone

Read the side effects of Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness.- Low blood pressure.- Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, cramping, constipation, gastric irritation, nausea and loss of appetite.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells/platelets.- Shock, respiratory distress including lung inflammation/swelling, photosensitivity, fever, hives, rash and bruising.- Electrolyte imbalance.- Muscle spasm.- Vertigo, tingling, dizziness, headache and restlessness.- Kidney failure.- Redness and itching.- Blurred vision.* Avoid excess dosage.