Side effect(s) of Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone

Read the side effects of Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
-
Weakness.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, cramping, constipation, gastric irritation, nausea and loss of appetite.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells/platelets.
Hypersensitivity
-
Shock, respiratory distress including lung inflammation/swelling, photosensitivity, fever, hives, rash and bruising.
Metabolic
-
Electrolyte imbalance.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasm.
Central Nervous system
-
Vertigo, tingling, dizziness, headache and restlessness.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure.
Skin
-
Redness and itching.
Eye
-
Blurred vision.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.