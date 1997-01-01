Side effect(s) of Furosemide and Amiloride

Read the side effects of Furosemide and Amiloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Blurred vision, dizziness, headache, fatigue.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, liver dysfunction.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar, dry mouth, raised blood levels of glucose, reduced levels of K and magnesium, raised CPK levels.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Skin
-
Photosensitivity.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.