Side effect(s) of Formoterol

Read the side effects of Formoterol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, tremor, sleeplessness, shakiness and headache.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, stomach upset, inflammation of tonsil, dry mouth and stomach upset.
Skin
Rash and itching.
Heart
Chest infection.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx/sinus and upper respiratory tract infection.
ENT
Impairment of voice.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle/leg cramps.
Hypersensitivity
Hives, angioedema, and bronchospasm
Other Precautions :
* Monitor blood sugar level regularly while taking this medication.
* Avoid alcohol consumption.