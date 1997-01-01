Side effect(s) of Formoterol

♦

Hives, angioedema, and bronchospasm

Read the side effects of Formoterol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, tremor, sleeplessness, shakiness and headache.- Nausea, stomach upset, inflammation of tonsil, dry mouth and stomach upset.- Rash and itching.- Chest infection.- Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx/sinus and upper respiratory tract infection.- Impairment of voice.- Muscle/leg cramps.* Monitor blood sugar level regularly while taking this medication.* Avoid alcohol consumption.