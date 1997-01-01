Side effect(s) of Flurazepam

Read the side effects of Flurazepam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling.
Gastrointestinal
-
Heartburn, stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and gastrointestinal pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache, nervousness, talkativeness, apprehension, irritability, weakness, palpitations, chest pain, body and joint pain and genitourinary complaints.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.