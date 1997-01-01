Side effect(s) of Fluphenazine

Read the side effects of Fluphenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Incoordination, involuntary movement, restlessness, poor eyeball movement, tremors and rigidity.- Low/high blood pressure.- Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.- Blurred vision and increased eye pressure.- Breast enlargement in male, menstrual irregularities, weight change and impotence.- Jaundice.- Blisters, rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, swelling of the eyes, face, mouth, lips, tongue, throat, arms, hands, feet, ankles or lower legs.* Avoid alcohol consumption.