Side effect(s) of Fluphenazine

Read the side effects of Fluphenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Incoordination, involuntary movement, restlessness, poor eyeball movement, tremors and rigidity.
Heart
-
Low/high blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
Eye
-
Blurred vision and increased eye pressure.
Metabolic
-
Breast enlargement in male, menstrual irregularities, weight change and impotence.
Liver
-
Jaundice.
Allergic Reactions
-
Blisters, rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, swelling of the eyes, face, mouth, lips, tongue, throat, arms, hands, feet, ankles or lower legs.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.