Side effect(s) of Flavoxate

Read the side effects of Flavoxate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
- Fainting, headache, mental confusion, especially in elderly people, drowsiness and nervousness.
Heart
- Fast heart rate and palpitations.
Allergic
- Hives, rash, itching, increased eosinophil count and fever.
Eye
- Increased eye pressure, blurred vision and visual disturbances.
Genitourinary
- Painful urination.
Other Precautions :
* It may cause heatstroke, avoid hot weather.
* Avoid excess dosage.