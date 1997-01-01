Side effect(s) of Flavoxate

Read the side effects of Flavoxate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.- Fainting, headache, mental confusion, especially in elderly people, drowsiness and nervousness.- Fast heart rate and palpitations.- Hives, rash, itching, increased eosinophil count and fever.- Increased eye pressure, blurred vision and visual disturbances.- Painful urination.* It may cause heatstroke, avoid hot weather.* Avoid excess dosage.