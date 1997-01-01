Side effect(s) of Fenofibric Acid

Read the side effects of Fenofibric Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of the lining of the stomach, abdominal pain, Constipation, flatulence, upset stomach, nausea and diarrhea.
Central Nervous System
-
Difficulty in sleeping, lack of energy and headache.
♦
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, leg pain, joint pain, burning feet, and body ache, muscle pain, (rhabdomyolysis).
Respiratory
-
Breathing problem and runny nose.
♦
Miscellaneous
-
Abnormal liver function and numbness in legs and paradoxical decreases in HDL level.
Other Precautions :
*Consultation with your doctor needed in the following conditions:muscle pain, tenderness or weakness.