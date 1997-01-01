Side effect(s) of Enflurane

Read the side effects of Enflurane as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache, nausea, vomiting, shivering, difficulty in breathing and yellowing of eyes or skin.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.
* It may cause mental or mood changes, if it so consult with your doctor.