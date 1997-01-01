Side effect(s) of Daclizumab

Read the side effects of Daclizumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, indigestion, abdominal distention and abdominal pain.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremor, headache, sleeplessness and dizziness.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination and kidney damage.
Body as a Whole
-
Post-traumatic pain, chest pain, fever, pain and fatigue.
Heart
-
High blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, lung swelling and increased cough.
Skin
-
Impaired wound healing without infection and pimples.
Musculoskeletal
-
Musculoskeletal pain and back pain.
Blood
-
Decrease in platelet count and bleeding disorders.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.