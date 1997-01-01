Side effect(s) of Daclizumab

Read the side effects of Daclizumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Constipation, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, indigestion, abdominal distention and abdominal pain.- Swelling in the extremities.- Tremor, headache, sleeplessness and dizziness.- Painful urination and kidney damage.- Post-traumatic pain, chest pain, fever, pain and fatigue.- High blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Difficulty in breathing, lung swelling and increased cough.- Impaired wound healing without infection and pimples.- Musculoskeletal pain and back pain.- Decrease in platelet count and bleeding disorders.* Avoid excess dosage.