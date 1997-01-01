Side effect(s) of Chlorambucil

Read the side effects of Chlorambucil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Bone marrow suppression, anemia and decreased blood counts.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and mouth ulcer.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremors, muscular twitching, confusion, agitation, incoordination and hallucinations.
Miscellaneous
-
Pulmonary fibrosis, liver damage, jaundice, fever, peripheral neuropathy, infertility and secondary malignancies.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcoholic beverages.