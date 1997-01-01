Side effect(s) of Ceftazidime

Read the side effects of Ceftazidime as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain or cramps, flatulence, colitis, including colon infection.- Pus in urine, kidney dysfunction, absence of urine, reversible interstitial inflammation of kidney, blood in urine, toxic kidney disease.- Increase in white blood cell, eosinophils and lymphocytes, decrease in nuetrophils, decreased platelet function, decreases red blood cells, insufficiency of new blood cells, bleeding.- Liver function impairment, jaundice, abnormal liver function test results.- Hypersensitivity, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, erythema multiforme, toxic detachment of skin layers, overgrowth, serum sickness–like reactions (eg, skin rashes, joint pain, fever), inflammation of veins, and pain at injection site.*It may reduce the ability of your blood to clot. Avoid activities that may cause bruising or injury.