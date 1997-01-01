Side effect(s) of Carbamazepine

♦

and Onychomadesis.

Read the side effects of Carbamazepine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, drowsiness, unsteadiness, nausea and vomiting.- Anemia, decrease in blood cell counts and bruising.- Skin disorder, itching, redness, rash, hives, photosensitivity reactions, pigmentation, inflammation, hair loss, increased sweating- Congestive heart failure, swelling, high/low blood pressure, fainting, collapse, vein inflammation, blood clots in vein and swollen glands.- Abnormalities in liver function tests, jaundice and liver inflammation.- Fever, diffculty in breathing or pneumonia due to allergic reactions.- Urinary frequency, urinary retention, elevation of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), kidney failure and impotence.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, loss of appetite, dryness of the mouth and pharynx and mouth ulcer.* Avoid contact with people with any infection.* It may reduce platelet counts, avoid injury or bruising.* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may lead to sunburn.