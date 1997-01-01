Side effect(s) of Carbamazepine

Read the side effects of Carbamazepine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most frequent
Dizziness, drowsiness, unsteadiness, nausea and vomiting.
Blood
Anemia, decrease in blood cell counts and bruising.
Skin
Skin disorder, itching, redness, rash, hives, photosensitivity reactions, pigmentation, inflammation, hair loss, increased sweating and Onychomadesis.
Heart
Congestive heart failure, swelling, high/low blood pressure, fainting, collapse, vein inflammation, blood clots in vein and swollen glands.
Liver
Abnormalities in liver function tests, jaundice and liver inflammation.
Respiratory
Fever, diffculty in breathing or pneumonia due to allergic reactions.
Genitourinary
Urinary frequency, urinary retention, elevation of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), kidney failure and impotence.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, loss of appetite, dryness of the mouth and pharynx and mouth ulcer.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with people with any infection.
* It may reduce platelet counts, avoid injury or bruising.
* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may lead to sunburn.