Side effect(s) of Butorphanol

Read the side effects of Butorphanol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of strength/lethargy, headache and sensation of heat.- Irregular heartbeat, palpitations and dilatation of blood vessels.- Nervousness, a floating feeling, headache, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, in co-ordination anxiety, seizures, tremor and sleeplessness.- Itching, sweating/clamminess, rash and hives.- Nasal congestion, blurred vision, ear pain, inflammation of pharynx, stuffy nose, ringing in the ear and unpleasant taste.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, dry mouth and stomach pain.- Bronchitis, cough, difficulty in breathing, nose bleed, nasal congestion, nasal irritation, sinusitis and upper respiratory tract infection.- Impaired urination.*Avoid prolonged usage and excess dosage.