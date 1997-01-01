Side effect(s) of Butorphanol

Read the side effects of Butorphanol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
Loss of strength/lethargy, headache and sensation of heat.
Heart
Irregular heartbeat, palpitations and dilatation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
Nervousness, a floating feeling, headache, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, in co-ordination anxiety, seizures, tremor and sleeplessness.
Skin
Itching, sweating/clamminess, rash and hives.
Eye and ENT
Nasal congestion, blurred vision, ear pain, inflammation of pharynx, stuffy nose, ringing in the ear and unpleasant taste.
GI
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, dry mouth and stomach pain.
Respiratory
Bronchitis, cough, difficulty in breathing, nose bleed, nasal congestion, nasal irritation, sinusitis and upper respiratory tract infection.
Genitourinary
Impaired urination.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid prolonged usage and excess dosage.