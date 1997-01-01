Side effect(s) of Buspirone

Read the side effects of Buspirone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement.- Insomnia and gastrointestinal disturbances.- Fast heart rate/palpitations.- Drowsiness, sleeplessness, decreased concentration, anger, confusion and depression.- Blurred vision.- Dry mouth, abdominal/gastric distress, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting.- Musculoskeletal pain.- Numbness, tingling, in - coordination and tremor.- Rash.- Headache, fatigue, weakness and sweating.* Avoid abrupt withdrawal.