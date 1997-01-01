Side effect(s) of Buspirone

Read the side effects of Buspirone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement.
Associated with Discontinuation of Treatment
-
Insomnia and gastrointestinal disturbances.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate/palpitations.
Central Nervous System
- Drowsiness, sleeplessness, decreased concentration, anger, confusion and depression.
Eye and ENT
- Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
- Dry mouth, abdominal/gastric distress, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
- Musculoskeletal pain.
Central Nervous System
- Numbness, tingling, in - coordination and tremor.
Skin
- Rash.
Miscellaneous
- Headache, fatigue, weakness and sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid abrupt withdrawal.