Side effect(s) of Beclomethasone Dipropionate

Read the side effects of Beclomethasone Dipropionate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Digestive tract:
Oral candidiasis, unpleasant taste
Respiratory tract:
Cough, breathlessness, hoarseness of voice, bleeding or dryness of the nose
Nervous system:
Headache, vertigo, tremors
Eye:
Increase in eye pressure, glaucoma
Others:
Allergic reaction, problems with wound healing. Side effects that may occur with prolonged oral use include mental issues, osteoporosis
, Cushing syndrome, growth restriction in children, adrenal suppression
Other Precautions :
• Avoid excess dosage.
• Corticosteroids such as this drug may pass into breast milk and may cause side effects in a child who is breastfed.