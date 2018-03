Side effect(s) of Beclomethasone Dipropionate

Read the side effects of Beclomethasone Dipropionate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Oral candidiasis, unpleasant tasteCough, breathlessness, hoarseness of voice, bleeding or dryness of the noseHeadache, vertigo, tremorsIncrease in eye pressure, glaucoma Allergic reaction, problems with wound healing. Side effects that may occur with prolonged oral use include mental issues, osteoporosis , Cushing syndrome, growth restriction in children, adrenal suppressionAvoid excess dosage.Corticosteroids such as this drug may pass into breast milk and may cause side effects in a child who is breastfed.