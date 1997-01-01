Side effect(s) of Amoxapine

Read the side effects of Amoxapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Frequent
-
Drowsiness, dry mouth, constipation and blurred vision.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, sleeplessness, restlessness, nervousness, palpitations, tremors, confusion, excitement, nightmares, incoordination and alterations in EEG patterns.
Allergic
-
Swelling and skin rash.
Endocrine
-
Elevation of prolactin levels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea.
Miscellaneous
-
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, weakness, excessive appetite and increased perspiration.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may cause sunburn.
* It may cause heatstroke, protect from hot weather.