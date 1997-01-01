Side effect(s) of Amoxapine

Read the side effects of Amoxapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dry mouth, constipation and blurred vision.- Anxiety, sleeplessness, restlessness, nervousness, palpitations, tremors, confusion, excitement, nightmares, incoordination and alterations in EEG patterns.- Swelling and skin rash.- Elevation of prolactin levels.- Nausea.- Dizziness, headache, fatigue, weakness, excessive appetite and increased perspiration.* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may cause sunburn.* It may cause heatstroke, protect from hot weather.