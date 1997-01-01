Side effect(s) of Amifostine

Read the side effects of Amifostine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-Low blood pressure during infusion, fall in pulse pressure.
Central Nervous System
Transient and reversible loss of consciousness rarely, dizziness, drowsiness.
Gastrointestinal
-Nausea, vomiting.
Miscellaneous
Flushing, feeling of warmth, chills, sneezing, cough and skin rashes.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor blood pressure regularly, at least before and immediately after infusion.