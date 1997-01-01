Side effect(s) of Amifostine

Read the side effects of Amifostine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.-Low blood pressure during infusion, fall in pulse pressure.- Transient and reversible loss of consciousness rarely, dizziness, drowsiness.-Nausea, vomiting.- Flushing, feeling of warmth, chills, sneezing, cough and skin rashes.*Monitor blood pressure regularly, at least before and immediately after infusion.