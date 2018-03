Read the side effects of Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Diarrhea, constipation, loss of appetite, unusual tiredness and muscle weakness.* Avoid excess dosage. Not to be taken at the same time with other drugs as they may impair absorption of other drugs. Antacids may damage the enteric coating which is designed to avoid drug dissolution in the stomach.