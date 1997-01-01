Side effect(s) of Aliskiren and valsartan

Read the side effects of Aliskiren and valsartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Shock and low blood pressure.- Bladder pain, bloody or cloudy urine, painful urination and urine urgency.- Cough, difficulty in breathing, runny nose, nasal congestion and sneezing.- Body pain, chills, fever, shivering, general discomfort, headache, and tiredness.- Diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.- Ear congestion and loss of voice.- Joint pain, lower back pain and muscle pain.* Avoid excess dosage.