Side effect(s) of Aliskiren and valsartan

Read the side effects of Aliskiren and valsartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Shock and low blood pressure.
Genitourinary
Bladder pain, bloody or cloudy urine, painful urination and urine urgency.
Respiratory
Cough, difficulty in breathing, runny nose, nasal congestion and sneezing.
General
Body pain, chills, fever, shivering, general discomfort, headache, and tiredness.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.
ENT
Ear congestion and loss of voice.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain, lower back pain and muscle pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.