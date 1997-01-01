Side effect(s) of Aliskiren and Amlodipine

Read the side effects of Aliskiren and Amlodipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastroenterology
-
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, indigestion, and gastroesophageal reflux.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, inflammation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
-
Sensory loss, tingling, tremor, sexual dysfunction, sleeplessness, nervousness, depression, abnormal dreams, anxiety, and depersonalization.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, constipation, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence, inflammation of pancreas, vomiting, gum swelling.
General
-
Allergic reaction, weakness, back pain, hot flushes, uneasiness, pain, rigors, weight gain, weight decrease.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain, degenerative disease of a joint, muscle cramps.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed.
Skin
-
Angioedema, itching, rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.