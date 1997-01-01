Side effect(s) of Aliskiren and Amlodipine

Read the side effects of Aliskiren and Amlodipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, abdominal pain, indigestion, and gastroesophageal reflux.- Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, inflammation of blood vessels.- Sensory loss, tingling, tremor, sexual dysfunction, sleeplessness, nervousness, depression, abnormal dreams, anxiety, and depersonalization.- Loss of appetite, constipation, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence, inflammation of pancreas, vomiting, gum swelling.- Allergic reaction, weakness, back pain, hot flushes, uneasiness, pain, rigors, weight gain, weight decrease.- Joint pain, muscle pain, degenerative disease of a joint, muscle cramps.- Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed.- Angioedema, itching, rash.* Avoid excess dosage.