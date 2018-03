Read the side effects of Acyclovir And Hydrocortisone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Drying or flaking of the skin, Dry/cracked lips, burning/stinging, redness, pigmentation changes, application site inflammation and unusually warm skin.* Avoid excess dosage.* Do not rub the cream into the cold sore. Rubbing may spread the virus to other areas around your mouth or make your cold sore worse.