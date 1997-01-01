Side effect(s) of Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation

Read the side effects of Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Headache, common cold and cough.
Miscellaneous
Nose inflammation, diarrhea, sinus inflammation, toothache, vomiting.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* Once opened, the inhaler should be discarded after 45 days.
* Aclidinium use should be discontinued in patients who have severe bronchospasm after treatment with the drug.