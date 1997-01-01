Side effect(s) of Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine

Read the side effects of Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety.- Redistribution/accumulation of body fat.- Heart disease.- Mouth ulcer.- Breast enlargement in males, sugar.- Loss of appetite, abdominal pain, indigestion, darkening of skin.- Inflammation of blood cells, weakness.- Anemia, swelling of lymph nodes, decrease in platelets.- Lactic acidosis and hepatic steatosis (fatty liver), elevated bilirubin, elevated transaminases, posttreatment exacerbation of hepatitis B, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes).- Joint pain, muscle pain, muscle weakness, symptomatic myopathy(diseases of skeletal muscle), CPK elevation, breakdown of muscle fibers.- Dizziness, tingling, nerve disease, seizures, sleeplessness, and other sleep disorders.- Abnormal breath sounds/wheezing, difficulty in breathing.- Hair loss, redness, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, darkening of skin, rash, hives.* Avoid excess dosage.